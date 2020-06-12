/
2 bedroom apartments
38 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coraopolis, PA
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
11 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Results within 5 miles of Coraopolis
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
35 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1119 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
29 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1208 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 College Park Drive
203 College Park Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
203 College Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Moon Township - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Fox Hollow - 203 College Park Drive is located in the Fox Hollow Condominium plan in Moon Township.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.
Results within 10 miles of Coraopolis
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Fairywood
28 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
56 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1210 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor
239 Boden Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 bdrm, EXCELLENT LOCATION ! - Property Id: 296683 This well maintained, clean, 1/2 duplex has two nice size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with newer flooring and a spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
340 Academy St Unit 1
340 Academy St, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie! Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more! Highlights: - Must see renovations and hardwood laminate
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Hawthorne Dr
219 Hawthorne Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BR/ 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Oakdale.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Dawson Avenue
320 Dawson Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 07/01/20 Great Location! Charming Property! - Property Id: 289194 Clean, beautiful, two bedroom, single family home located in the up and coming Carnegie Borough.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
261 Martsolf Ave
261 Martsolf Avenue, West View, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available today! - This incredible 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly refinished hardwood floors that stretch from the living room through
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3253 Fadette St
3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.
