/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM
166 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crafton, PA
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Maxwell St
227 Maxwell Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....
Results within 1 mile of Crafton
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
38 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
820 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1060 Pennsbury Blvd
1060 Pennsbury Boulevard, Pennsbury Village, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Level entry townhouse 8/15 occupancy. Just a few steps to Pennsbury Pub, laundry, pool and sport courts. Easy access to 79 and 376. Updated galley kitchen and private view off rear deck. Landscaping included.
Results within 5 miles of Crafton
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
16 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
34 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1208 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
27 Units Available
Banksville
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
77 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
73 Units Available
South Shore
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Call Pittsburgh's South Shore your new home. At Glasshouse Pittsburgh, weve got amazing views, meticulous service and luxurious amenities, all within an 8 minute walk to Downtown.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 7 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
879 sqft
Spacious floor plans in a newly renovated historic building within walking distance of Point State Park. Enjoy panoramic city views from a rooftop deck. Convenient access to major roads, plus I-579, I-279 and I-376.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 7 at 02:42 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
970 sqft
A 1920s building with modern apartments in Pittsburgh. The Clark Building has apartments with modern kitchens, energy-efficient AC and heating, and expansive windows. Controlled entry, fully equipped fitness center, roof deck lounge area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 7 at 02:40 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
940 sqft
Penn Garrison Lofts offer fine urban living in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, PA. There are a variety of floor plans from studios to penthouses to fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 7 at 02:36 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
201 Stanwix
201 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Modern apartment building with high-end interiors. Overlooking Gateway Center Park in Pittsburgh, close to Gateway Metro Station and Market Square shops and restaurants. Residents have access to fitness center and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
24 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
28 Units Available
Northshore
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1240 sqft
Heinz at 950 North Shore is Pittsburgh’s newest luxury lofts and apartments. We offer spacious one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 443 to 1,793 sq. ft. that are designed for your lifestyle, comfort, and convenience.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Elliot
302 Lorenz Ave
302 Lorenz Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Newly remodeled No Cats Allowed (RLNE5928431)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5800 Steubenville Pike
5800 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 Steubenville Pike
5802 Steubenville Pike, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NEW KITCHEN! Charming and warm duplex in Robinson on Route 60 - Prime location, close to I-79, airport and Robinson Shopping, Shell Plant in Beaver County.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PACarnegie, PABellevue, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PA