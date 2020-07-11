/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Coraopolis, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Results within 5 miles of Coraopolis
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$990
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1294 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1100-1 College Park Drive
1100 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking.
Results within 10 miles of Coraopolis
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
50 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
39 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
71 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
902 Lexington Drive
902 Lexington Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Hopewell (Independence Square)- 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse, Garage - This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located in Independence Square in Hopewell Township.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburgh’s “T” train station to take you downtown for free.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
71 N Euclid Ave
71 North Euclid Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Duquesne Heights
474 Edith Street
474 Edith Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
474 Edith Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2021 - Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Duquesne Heights! - Updated property w/ fresh paint, newer flooring/carpet, porch recently redone.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut St
505 Chestnut Street, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Available 09/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Property Id: 148827 This beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom duplex boasts a fully equipped kitchen, wall to wall neutral carpeting as well as central air conditioning.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
1208 Highman Street Unit #1
1208 Highman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Apartment - Move in Ready 5/1 - Duplex Home in Westwood Neighborhood Close to the City First Floor Apartment One Bedroom One Bath On Street Parking Washer and Dryer on Site No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732934)
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1714 Pierce St
1714 Pierce Street, Aliquippa, PA
6 Bedrooms
$1,750
Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home. Will be ready for occupancy April 1st.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV