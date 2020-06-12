/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Results within 5 miles of Fernway
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
145 Chestnut Street
145 Chestnut Street, Zelienople, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
STANDALONE COMMERCIAL BUILDING SPACE. Located in Zelienople Borough w/ PARKING LOT, approximately 1000 square feet. 30 minutes or less to downtown Pittsburgh, 5 minutes or less to I-79, 15 minutes to PA-Turnpike, 10 minutes to Cranberry Twp.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1107 Stockton Rdg
1107 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fresh FIRST FLOOR unit in Foxmoor. Gated community. Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, 24 hour gym, barbecue area, business center. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit faces the interior courtyard and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
214 Castle Creek Drive
214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!! Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Fernway
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
432 Vermont Ave - 1
432 Vermont Ave, Rochester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
806 sqft
Quiet Handicap Accessible 1 or 2 Bedroom Apartment with private deck! VIRTUAL TOUR https://kuula.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
405 Camelot Dr
405 Camelot Dr, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Great rental in NA School District. This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has a spacious living room with balcony overlooking the woods. 2 large bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom with additional laundry area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
415 Atlantic Ave
415 Atlantic Avenue, Monaca, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Riverfront property for lease on Atlantic Ave with great views. Welcome to this 2 bedroom house with large living room and dining room. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator with plenty of light and great view of the river.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
301 Allegheny Ave
301 Allegheny Avenue, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Aliquippa for lease. Large eat in kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, and refrigerator. Plenty of room for your table in the eat in kitchen. Large carpeted living room with plenty of light.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV