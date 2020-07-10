/
apartments with washer dryer
182 Apartments for rent in Carnegie, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut St
505 Chestnut Street, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Available 09/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Property Id: 148827 This beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom duplex boasts a fully equipped kitchen, wall to wall neutral carpeting as well as central air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Carnegie
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
71 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
112 Jamestown Dr Apt C
112 Jamestown Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 BR/ 1 Bath Condo in Scott Township! Located in a quiet community of Jamestown that is Convenient to shops, public transportation and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
152 Arla Drive
152 Arla Drive, Green Tree, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
WOW Cape cod featuring updated eat in kitchen, s/s appliances, granite counter tops, under counter lighting. Hardwood flooring 1st and second floor Newer carpet lower level and walk out to yard. 1st floor bedroom or den.
Results within 5 miles of Carnegie
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
41 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
11 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
2 Units Available
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1224 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburgh’s “T” train station to take you downtown for free.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beechview
1416 Rutherford ave #2
1416 Rutherford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Rutherford Avenue - Property Id: 304490 Beautiful, newly renovated home on a quiet street in the highly sought after Beechview neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
332 Virginia Ave
332 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 4 BR / 1.5 Bath House in Mount Washington. Only a few blocks to the popular Shiloh St. shops, cafes, and restaurants! Walking distance to the famous overlook views of the city.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Duquesne Heights
474 Edith Street
474 Edith Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
474 Edith Street Available 08/01/20 Available August 2021 - Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Duquesne Heights! - Updated property w/ fresh paint, newer flooring/carpet, porch recently redone.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3551 Library Rd
3551 Library Road, Castle Shannon, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 3551 Library Rd - Property Id: 309414 Freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located minutes away from Caste Village, restaurants, bars, many public amenities and trolley station is right across the street.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
110 Newburn Dr Apt 2
110 Newburn Drive, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
Fabulous 1 bedroom aparment. Convenient to Atria's and public transportation. Walkable neighborhood. Close to Beverly Shoppes and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline
751 Gallion Ave
751 Gallion Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
751 Gallion Ave Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/ 1 Bath in Brookline! - Available Aug 5th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and easy to maintain.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Beechview
1307 Rockland Ave
1307 Rockland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to this charming three bedroom brick house located on Rockland Avenue in the South Hills suburb of Pittsburgh in Beechview nearby Dormont.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
193 Castle Shannon Blvd
193 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Spacious, two bedroom apartment available in the heart of Mt. Lebanon. Walking distance to public transit, library, restaurants, shops, bars, and Mt. Lebanon Uptown shopping district. Cats and small dogs welcome. This is a prime location in Mt.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
1208 Highman Street Unit #1
1208 Highman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor Apartment - Move in Ready 5/1 - Duplex Home in Westwood Neighborhood Close to the City First Floor Apartment One Bedroom One Bath On Street Parking Washer and Dryer on Site No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732934)
