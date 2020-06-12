/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1155 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Results within 1 mile of Canonsburg
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
153 Wylie Ave - D
153 Wylie Ave, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1048 sqft
Livingroom, Eat-in Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath. Unit has been fully updated. New carpet and flooring throughout. New Kitchen cabinets, and New bathroom. Full basement with laundry hook-ups. Rent is $725.00 per month + Electric + $18.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
11 W Grant
11 West Grant Street, Houston, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This Great Duplex is Quaint with Hardwood Floors and Newer Carpet in Bedrooms, Nice Storage, with Laundry Facilities
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33
505 Hunters Path Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit Apt 33 Available 07/01/20 Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping! Highlights: - Secure building - Community pool - Walking trails - Tot lots etc.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1249 Meadowbrook Drive
1249 Meadowbrook Dr, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available immediately! This spacious townhome is available for immediate rent. First floor features new flooring with a living room, dining room, equipped kitchen and a first floor powder room. The second floor has two bedrooms with abundant storage.
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
30 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2463 Brook Ledge Rd Unit B22
2463 Brookledge Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
221 East Maiden Street
221 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Includes washer and dryer Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2893 Maple St
2893 Maple Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
A cozy, little rental in Bethel Park. Boasts a nice yard, great for bbq & entertaining the kids.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
604 Aylesworth Ave
604 Aylesworth Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 6/21/20. This property has not been advertised on Craigslist. Please beware of scams. Cozy, warm rental of the Bridgeville area!! Large rooms, w/d hook-ups in lower level. Covered front and back ground level decks.
Similar Pages
Canonsburg 2 BedroomsCanonsburg 3 BedroomsCanonsburg Apartments with BalconyCanonsburg Apartments with Garage
Canonsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanonsburg Apartments with ParkingCanonsburg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Aliquippa, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA