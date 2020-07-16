/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canonsburg, PA
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
39 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
884 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Results within 5 miles of Canonsburg
Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Valleyfield
3520 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$805
576 sqft
Valleyfield invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Valleyfield provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Bridgeville.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Cedar Hill Drive
307 Cedar Hill Dr, Washington County, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
1 Bedroom Garden Apartment in Peters Township! Tastefully Updated Throughout, Private Deck, Storage, ALL Appliances Included Except for Washer and Dryer, Large Living Space, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Full Bath with Tub/Shower Combo, Very Spacious!
Results within 10 miles of Canonsburg
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
822 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
13 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
764 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Werner St
114 Werner Street, Bridgeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
A wonderful 1 bedroom apartment is available immediately in Bridgeville. This apartment is close to Interstate 79 and South Point. Includes all utilities except cable. Pets are welcome with monthly fee.
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
217 East Maiden Street
217 E Maiden St, Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
450 sqft
Renovated Building with 16 residential rental units and 1 commercial unit
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
20 North Main Street
20 North Main Street, Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and storage. 2 entrances/exits Utilities included: water and trash removal. Parking is available off site.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Vincennes Ave Apt 6
305 Vincennes Avenue, Oakdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
~~BRAND NEW THIS SUMMER~~ 305 Vincennes Dr. #6 $650 a Month INCLUDING Utilities!!! Newly remodeled one-bedroom apartment in adorable small town Oakdale, PA. - Hardwood floors. - Equipped with appliances. - Utilities included. - Off-street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
164 S Main St Apt 2
164 S Main St, Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
750 SqFt 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment on S Main St in downtown Washington (2 block from the courthouse). Newly renovated, large rooms, must see! Roof porch with overhang. Off street parking. Stove, refrigerator, over-the-range microwave.
