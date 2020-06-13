Apartment List
/
PA
/
bradford woods
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA

Finding an apartment in Bradford Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Bradford Woods

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.
Results within 5 miles of Bradford Woods

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
613 Fairgate Dr
613 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
214 Castle Creek Drive
214 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
NEW updates not yet shown in these pictures!!! Located in the heart of Seven Fields, minutes to Route 79, the PA Turnpike and Route 228. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Bradford Woods
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 Stockton Ridge
617 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1531 sqft
617 Stockton Ridge Available 07/15/20 Top Floor 3 Bedroom in a Gated Community! - Condominium Community located in the heart of Cranberry Township.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
98 N Sprague Ave
98 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 23rd Street
801 23rd Street, Ambridge, PA
Studio
$500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 09/08/20 This basement level apartment is easy access to downtown Pittsburgh via route 65.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
116 Park Pl
116 Park Pl, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom home North Hills School District available for immediate occupancy * Hardwood floors throughout and neutral paint * Entering through front door you are in the very spacious living room with loads of natural light, a ceiling fan and log

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$975
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
564 Maryland Ave Apt 43
564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
**Available June 1** ****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent**** Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bradford Woods, PA

Finding an apartment in Bradford Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bradford Woods 1 BedroomsBradford Woods 2 BedroomsBradford Woods Apartments with BalconyBradford Woods Apartments with Garage
Bradford Woods Apartments with GymBradford Woods Apartments with ParkingBradford Woods Apartments with Pool
Bradford Woods Apartments with Washer-DryerBradford Woods Dog Friendly ApartmentsBradford Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV
Carnegie, PAMcKeesport, PABrentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University