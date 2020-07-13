/
apartments with pool
10 Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
81302 Lost Valley Drive
81302 Lost Valley Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
Room for everyone in this bright and spacious, well maintained home in popular Adams Ridge! 3bd/2ba are located on second floor including large master w/ vaulted ceiling and over-sized walk-in closet. W/D also conveniently located on 2nd floor.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
125 Kaufman Run Blvd
125 Kaufman-Run Boulevard, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great 4 bedroom home available in the highly sought after Adams Ridge community! Enjoy the amazing amenities such as pool, playground & community center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3004 Spruce Rd
3004 Spruce Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available May 1st. Laurel Grove.... One of Pine Township's Newest Prime Developments. Located minutes to all major roadways, easy access to Pittsburgh International Airport, downtown, walk to schools, parks, shopping, and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
19 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
The Cascades Apartments
100 E West Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly, with plenty of storage space and closets, fully equipped kitchens, and a pool with sundeck. North of Pittsburgh, minutes from several parks and Ross Park Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
213 Queensberry Ct
213 Queensberry Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Welcome to 213 Queensberry Court in Woodbridge! This very spacious 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath townhome is bright and offers plenty of storage throughout. On the first level is a one car integral garage with a bonus, large laundry room.
