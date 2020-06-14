Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Bradford Woods, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bradford Woods renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1743 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Bradford Woods

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1114 Prescott Pl
1114 Prescott Place, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Neutral décor in this open floor plan condo with two bedrooms and two full baths. Living room has a gas corner place. Dinning room opens to a beautiful balcony that backs to green space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Bradford Woods
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 Stockton Ridge
617 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1531 sqft
617 Stockton Ridge Available 07/15/20 Top Floor 3 Bedroom in a Gated Community! - Condominium Community located in the heart of Cranberry Township.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1107 Stockton Rdg
1107 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Fresh FIRST FLOOR unit in Foxmoor. Gated community. Amenities include: pool, clubhouse, 24 hour gym, barbecue area, business center. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit faces the interior courtyard and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1000 Adair Ave
1000 Adair Ave, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Former Model Home in Middlesex Crossing! The newly designed Wexford floor plan is Open & Spacious. Beautiful center island eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops, custom backsplash, and upgraded cabinetry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bradford Woods, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bradford Woods renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

