pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
161 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Blawnox, PA
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 8th St
216 8th Street, Blawnox, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 BR / 1 Bath Duplex in Blawnox. Gorgeous duplex with over 9 feet tall ceilings in award-winning Fox Chapel Area School District. Property Highlights: - Complete rehab from stud out.
Results within 1 mile of Blawnox
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,332
1405 sqft
Fantastic views of the Allegheny River. Within walking distance to area restaurants and near Route 28. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, garage, and playground. Courtyard area.
Results within 5 miles of Blawnox
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Shadyside
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
East Liberty
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Shadyside
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,575
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 8 at 06:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Shadyside
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Kenmawr Apartments in Pittsburgh, PA offer cheery units with lots of light, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Choice Shadyside location. Multiple floor plans to suit your needs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Shadyside
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,027
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of area's hotspots, public transportation, and near Mellon Park. On-site pet relief area and outdoor space. Non-smoking buildings. Each home includes a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Liberty
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,378
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
Centre Lofts
5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
752 sqft
Located near Whole Foods and Market District. On-site amenities include a large outdoor space, ample storage, and covered parking. Each home includes a balcony or patio. Non-smoking buildings.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
5801 Walnut Street Unit 2
5801 Walnut Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a fantastic location! One block from all your favorite Walnut st shops, bars and restaurants! Close to Bakery Sq and Oakland Universities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Shadyside
6344 Marchand St Unit 2
6344 Marchand Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2 bedroom apartment in a very desirable and convenient Shadyside location. Very clean and well maintained, next to Bakery Square, blocks to restaurants and shopping in Shadyside.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7620 Roslyn Street
7620 Roslyn Street, Swissvale, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Newly Renovated Home in the Heart of Swissvale! Avail Now- Pet Friendly! - Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Swissvale! Home features: - New Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite countertops - Glass Mosaic Backsplash - New Paint -
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garfield
5508 Broad St Unit 2
5508 Broad Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Be the first to live in this completely renovated 4 bedroom/2 Bath apartment in the Friendship / Garfield area! This beautiful two-story apartment has just undergone a complete renovation - top to bottom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Crescent Garden Drive
412 Crescent Garden Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1350 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT, A TON OF SPACE, GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE!!! - TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 story 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom BEAUTY in Penn Hills! Short drive to Interstate 76 and Interstate 376.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Verona
7223 Shannon Rd
7223 Shannon Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1715 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and double car garage. Nice deck overlooking beautiful 2 tiered backyard. Wood burning fireplace in great room, newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Liberty
412 N Euclid Ave
412 North Euclid Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
This home is a great value-find! Beautiful 4 BR/2 BA (with one additional captured room as a bonus) house, with an eat-in kitchen and a ton of closet space in the heart of East Liberty! Blocks from Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and plenty of
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Larimer
300 Paulson Ave
300 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Available Now! - Be the first to live in this amazingly unique, brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1529 Lime Hollow
1529 Lime Hollow Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Available in Penn Hills!! - Available: JUNE 1st! Description: This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Penn Hills area of Pittsburgh.
