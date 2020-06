Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue!



45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park). Parking is first come first serve but you also can purchase a parking pass for just $10 a year!



$50 fee for water/heat



Property Highlights:



- New Appliances

- Hardwood throughout

- Spacious living room

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Washer and dryer on site



Available Now!

No Dogs Allowed



