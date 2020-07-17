202 Gilliland Ave

Amenities
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.
Townhome packed with character - hardwood, wood trim, and charm everywhere!
Come check out this charming townhome located in Bellevue, PA - blocks away from Lincoln Ave, and minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
We love the hardwoods, wooden trim, high ceilings, cased openings and classic character throughout the space.
Property includes:
6 closets
2 original (non-functioning) fireplaces
A cavernous basement with laundry hookups
A large finished attic for bonus space or 4th bedroom
Private garages available to lease
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
(RLNE5914878)