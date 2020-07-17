202 Gilliland Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.



Townhome packed with character - hardwood, wood trim, and charm everywhere!

Come check out this charming townhome located in Bellevue, PA - blocks away from Lincoln Ave, and minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.



We love the hardwoods, wooden trim, high ceilings, cased openings and classic character throughout the space.



Property includes:

6 closets

2 original (non-functioning) fireplaces

A cavernous basement with laundry hookups

A large finished attic for bonus space or 4th bedroom

Private garages available to lease



Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Listed on IkosHQ



(RLNE5914878)