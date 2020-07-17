All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

202 Gilliland Ave

202 Gilliland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202
Bellevue

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.

Townhome packed with character - hardwood, wood trim, and charm everywhere!
Come check out this charming townhome located in Bellevue, PA - blocks away from Lincoln Ave, and minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

We love the hardwoods, wooden trim, high ceilings, cased openings and classic character throughout the space.

Property includes:
6 closets
2 original (non-functioning) fireplaces
A cavernous basement with laundry hookups
A large finished attic for bonus space or 4th bedroom
Private garages available to lease

Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Gilliland Ave have any available units?
202 Gilliland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, PA.
What amenities does 202 Gilliland Ave have?
Some of 202 Gilliland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Gilliland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
202 Gilliland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Gilliland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Gilliland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 202 Gilliland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 202 Gilliland Ave offers parking.
Does 202 Gilliland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Gilliland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Gilliland Ave have a pool?
No, 202 Gilliland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 202 Gilliland Ave have accessible units?
No, 202 Gilliland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Gilliland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Gilliland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Gilliland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Gilliland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

