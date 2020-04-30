119 Bellefield.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

End-unit townhome with many upgrades! The lower level is finished with a closet. Lots of options for this space! The main level has hard floors throughout with tall windows for natural light. The kitchen is open to the dining area and there's a door off the kitchen with steps down to the fenced in back yard!! Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the top level, plus a full bathroom in the hallway. Top floor laundry with the washer/dryer included! Pets will be considered with an additional fee. The HOA fee is included in the rent- it includes lawn care, playground, and snow removal of the street, driveway, and walkway.