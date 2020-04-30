All apartments in Bakerstown
Find more places like
119 Bellefield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakerstown, PA
/
119 Bellefield
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:41 AM

119 Bellefield

119 Bellefield Court · (724) 776-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

119 Bellefield Court, Bakerstown, PA 15044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
End-unit townhome with many upgrades! The lower level is finished with a closet. Lots of options for this space! The main level has hard floors throughout with tall windows for natural light. The kitchen is open to the dining area and there's a door off the kitchen with steps down to the fenced in back yard!! Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the top level, plus a full bathroom in the hallway. Top floor laundry with the washer/dryer included! Pets will be considered with an additional fee. The HOA fee is included in the rent- it includes lawn care, playground, and snow removal of the street, driveway, and walkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 119 Bellefield have any available units?
119 Bellefield has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Bellefield have?
Some of 119 Bellefield's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Bellefield currently offering any rent specials?
119 Bellefield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Bellefield pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Bellefield is pet friendly.
Does 119 Bellefield offer parking?
Yes, 119 Bellefield does offer parking.
Does 119 Bellefield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Bellefield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Bellefield have a pool?
No, 119 Bellefield does not have a pool.
Does 119 Bellefield have accessible units?
No, 119 Bellefield does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Bellefield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Bellefield has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Bellefield have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Bellefield does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PASeven Fields, PABellevue, PASwissvale, PAMount Oliver, PAWest Mifflin, PACarnegie, PABrentwood, PAEast McKeesport, PAMcKeesport, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAGreensburg, PAWeirton, WV

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park UniversityDuquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny CountyCarlow University