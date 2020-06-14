Apartment List
90 Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA with garage

Avalon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
261 Martsolf Ave
261 Martsolf Avenue, West View, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available today! - This incredible 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with newly refinished hardwood floors that stretch from the living room through

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
116 Park Pl
116 Park Pl, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom home North Hills School District available for immediate occupancy * Hardwood floors throughout and neutral paint * Entering through front door you are in the very spacious living room with loads of natural light, a ceiling fan and log

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1216 Arch St
1216 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Fabulous spacious Victorian with updated kitchen and bathroom. Original wood floors and woodwork throughout the house. Five decorative fireplaces. Very charming. Bathrooms have radially heated floors.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Reserve Township
1 Unit Available
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Allegheny West
1 Unit Available
705 Brighton
705 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Unique opportunity to lease the historic Willock House! The front of the home includes the reception area, powder room, and lounge, featuring a grand staircase with some original woodwork.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 Sebago Lake Dr
103 Sebago Lake Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Fabulous 3 bedroom townhome with spectacular golf course views. Loft area perfect for office, deck, walkout basement, attached garage, gourmet kitchen,

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT
27 Richmond Street, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569 BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
Lower Lawrenceville
12 Units Available
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,067
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1743 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
54 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1135 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
994 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,200
1053 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
11 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,343
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1161 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Avalon, PA

Avalon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

