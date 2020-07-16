123 Cemetery Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch. The first floor consists of a large living room with decorative fireplace and original handpainted detail on ceiling and French doors to a sun room; a formal dining room also with original handpainted details and gorgeous built-ins; a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space; a half bath; laundry area with washer & dryer; one bedroom; full bathroom; and a large gameroom with access to front porch. The second floor consists of 3 good sized bedrooms with plenty of storage. Two off-street parking spaces. Pets welcome at owners discretion only for additional fee.