Allegheny County, PA
123 Cemetery Ln
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:15 PM

123 Cemetery Ln

123 Cemetery Lane · (412) 366-1600
Location

123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA 15229

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$975

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch. The first floor consists of a large living room with decorative fireplace and original handpainted detail on ceiling and French doors to a sun room; a formal dining room also with original handpainted details and gorgeous built-ins; a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space; a half bath; laundry area with washer & dryer; one bedroom; full bathroom; and a large gameroom with access to front porch. The second floor consists of 3 good sized bedrooms with plenty of storage. Two off-street parking spaces. Pets welcome at owners discretion only for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Cemetery Ln have any available units?
123 Cemetery Ln has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Cemetery Ln have?
Some of 123 Cemetery Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Cemetery Ln currently offering any rent specials?
123 Cemetery Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Cemetery Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Cemetery Ln is pet friendly.
Does 123 Cemetery Ln offer parking?
Yes, 123 Cemetery Ln offers parking.
Does 123 Cemetery Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Cemetery Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Cemetery Ln have a pool?
No, 123 Cemetery Ln does not have a pool.
Does 123 Cemetery Ln have accessible units?
No, 123 Cemetery Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Cemetery Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Cemetery Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Cemetery Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Cemetery Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
