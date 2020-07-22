Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

12 Apartments for rent in White City, OR with garages

White City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
White City
7740 29th St.
7740 29th Street, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1172 sqft
7740 29th St. Available 09/05/20 Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in White City!! - GET IT BEFORE IT"S GONE....This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 1,100 Sq. Ft of living space and has been well maintained. Fresh paint & carpet throughout.
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Dr Unit A
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom luxurious townhouse ready for you to call home! - As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.

1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
122 Oregon Terrace
122 Oregon Terrace, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
122 Oregon Terrace Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Amazing Updated Historical Home in Desirable Location Available - This 1909 built Classic Tudor home is registered with the Historical Society and it truly shows why.

1 Unit Available
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.

1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.

1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.

1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.

1 Unit Available
West Main
271 Cherry Bark Ln
271 Cherry Bark Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1696 sqft
Modern and Spacious Town Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! Central Heating/Air Tenants must have renters insurance No Smoking No Pets (RLNE2896071)

1 Unit Available
Washington
1732 Stewart Ave
1732 Stewart Avenue, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
1732 Stewart Ave Available 08/24/20 Great Price and Great Location! - This cute cottage in South West Medford has two bedrooms and one bath an large living room and a laundry room.

1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in White City, OR

White City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

