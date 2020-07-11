Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Redmond, OR with parking

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1929 NW Larch Spur Ct
1929 Northwest Larch Spur Court, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Tentatively available 08/14. No pets. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath town home located in NW Redmond. Laundry room with washer and dryer, laundry chute and a single car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No pets.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4233 SW Salmon Ave
4233 Southwest Salmon Ave, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1813 sqft
4233 SW Salmon Ave Available 08/14/20 One Level Home in SW Redmond's Juniper Hill Community (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom * Cherry Hardwood / Tile Floors / Carpet * Gas Range / Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave * Gas Fireplace

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2531 SW 43rd Pl
2531 SW 43rd Pl, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom Home in Emerald Estates in SW Redmond - * 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths * Convection Gas Range / Convection Microwave / Dishwasher / Refrigerator * Granite Counter tops * Washer / Dryer Hookups * Air Conditioning * Office Space *

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
438 NW 19th St Unit 59
438 Northwest 19th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
2 Story home in Boulder Brook. Close to shopping, parks, schools, downtown, airport. Spacious Floor plan, vaulted ceilings, Town home, large balcony, access from living room, and also a backside deck. Double size garage, all new roof.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2941 SW 31st St
2941 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now! 1 small dog considered with approval, $35 pet rent, and additional deposit. 3bed/2bath duplex with a single car garage and fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
730 NE Negus Pl
730 Northeast Negus Place, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1976 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now! Pet considered. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home will not disappoint! All new flooring and Paint. Double car garage, fireplace, large bedrooms, and closets. Fully fenced yard. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2250 SW 21st St - Unit 13
2250 Southwest 21st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
Tentatively Available 7/15/2020 . 1 small pet considered. This charming 2-story townhome is an end unit it has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,350 sq ft, with attached garage. 1 bedroom on the main level.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2814 SW Indian Circle
2814 Southwest Indian Circle, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1484 sqft
Well Maintained Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW! - Adorable townhome on the south west side of Redmond in Juniper Glen North. 3 bedrooms are privately located upstairs including an oversized master bedroom complete with a double vanity ensuite.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1540 NE 8th Street
1540 Northeast 8th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1280 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit in duplex. Has central neat and air conditioning. Fenced yard. Single car garage. Laundry hook ups in unit.

1 of 21

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Pumice Ave
3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1743 sqft
$500 credit on the 1st month rent! Beautiful brand new house with open floor plan. - This Middleton combines style and space in a two-story home plan.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2502 NW Glen Oak Ave
2502 NW Glen Oak Ave, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1574 sqft
The 1574 square foot home is an efficiently-designed, mid-sized single level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage and a breakfast bar.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2225 SW 21st St
2225 Southwest 21st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1236 sqft
Available Now! 1 small pet considered. This captivating 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 1236 SF, 2-story home is located on the southwest side of Redmond.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2902 NW Spruce Ave
2902 Northwest Spruce Avenue, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2892 sqft
Log Home on Acreage 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in NW Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - Log Home on 1+ Acres * 3 Bedrooms / 2.
Results within 5 miles of Redmond

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8414 Forest Ridge Loop
8414 Forest Ridge Loop, Eagle Crest, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2275 sqft
8414 Forest Ridge Loop Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath FURNISHED - Eagle Crest - Two Car Garage- Short or Long Term - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath fully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. located on Golf Course in Eagle Crest.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2326 Condor Dr
2326 Southwest Condor Drive, Eagle Crest, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2696 sqft
Tentatively available 07/15/2020. No Pets. This is a luxurious, fully furnished, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in the Eagle Crest community. This home has a view of the 12th hole and greens. Full kitchen with updated appliances and finishes.
Results within 10 miles of Redmond

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
63787 Stanley Way
63787 Stanley Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1445 sqft
63787 Stanley Way Available 07/15/20 Single level home in NE Bend off Cooley! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 1445 sq. ft. located in quiet NE Bend neighborhood. Open floor plan with beautiful mountain views & gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redmond, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

