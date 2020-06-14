Apartment List
/
OR
/
oregon city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:09 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oregon City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Gaffney Lane
3 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Harris Lane
441 Harris Lane, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
441 Harris Lane Available 06/19/20 Delightful 3BD* 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South End
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Caufield
1 Unit Available
14230 Brittany Ter
14230 Brittany Terrace, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1662 sqft
Oregon City Townhouse - Property Id: 204800 Immediately available. No Pets. I am the house owner. We just move out. Desirable school district. Open floor plan, wood floor, cooking island/ eating bar.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
555 E Arlington Street
555 East Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
945 sqft
Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
370 E Gloucester St.
370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southgate
19 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
9854 SE Talbert Dr
9854 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
761 sqft
9854 SE Talbert Dr Available 06/19/20 Charming 1BD* 1BTH* Condo Minutes From Mt Talbert Nature Park! **Great Location!** - ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!*** * Living room is spacious w/ large windows letting in natural light * Living has slider door

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd
11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2817 sqft
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20334 Noble Lane
20334 Noble Lane, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2360 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
Results within 10 miles of Oregon City
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,154
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westlake
7 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
969 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Mt. Tabor
1 Unit Available
Julie Ann Apartments
711 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,035
430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julie Ann Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oregon City, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oregon City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Oregon City 1 BedroomsOregon City 2 BedroomsOregon City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOregon City 3 BedroomsOregon City Accessible Apartments
Oregon City Apartments with BalconyOregon City Apartments with GarageOregon City Apartments with GymOregon City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOregon City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Oregon City Apartments with ParkingOregon City Apartments with PoolOregon City Apartments with Washer-DryerOregon City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOregon City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Barclay Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clackamas Community CollegeLewis & Clark College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University