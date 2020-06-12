37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Toledo, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Reynolds Corners
20 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Southwyck
20 Units Available
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$877
1130 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1553 sqft
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3630 Watson Avenue
3630 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1168 sqft
Waiting for You to Make it Home! - Everything you need is just right around the corner. Showing schedule available from 9 am to 6 pm every day. A simple house with 2 car garage, front porch for extra space, and indoor escape.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reynolds Corners
1 Unit Available
1314 N Westhaven Rd
1314 North Westhaven Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419Rentals.com.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Onyx
1 Unit Available
1011 Woodland Ave
1011 Woodland Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1351 sqft
3 Bed/1.5 Bath on Woodland - This 1,351 SqFt. 3 Bed 1.5 bath house is absolutely stunning. The large living room features a ceiling fan and gas fireplace. The dining room boats built-in display cabinets for extra storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
472 Shasta Dr
472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1254 sqft
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing. To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
720 Spencer St
720 Spencer Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
1129 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath South End Special On Spencer - 3 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home With Hardwood Floors In The Living Areas and Built-In Dining Room Display Cabinets. Beautiful Large Tile Kitchen Flooring. Newer bathroom Vanity.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
1045 Orchard St
1045 Orchard Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
989 sqft
Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath On Orchard Located In South End - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home On Orchard Located In The South End. New Vinyl Flooring In Family Room and Formal Dining Room. Updates Include Kitchen Flooring, Counters.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
332 E LAKE ST
332 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
North Side Home - 3 Bed 1 Bath home on the North Side of Toledo. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1833 Oakwood Ave
1833 Oakwood Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1048 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Area Home - 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a large living room and built in cabinet in the dining room. New carpet and paint throughout. There is a fenced backyard and full basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
DeVeaux
1 Unit Available
1803 Mansfield Rd
1803 Mansfield Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1041 sqft
Your Next Home Awaits You - Showing every day from 9 am to 6 pm. Desirable location - Westend/Five Points. Recently upgraded such as paints, carpets and more are all done for your family. Schedule a showing now and see more inside.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2144 Caledonia St
2144 Caledonia Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1392 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - East Toledo - ___***OPEN HOUSE***___ **Call Buckeye Northwest Realty to schedule your showing at (419) 385-5555.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Side
1 Unit Available
923 Wright Ave
923 Wright Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
Cute 3 Bedroom home front and screen in back porch. All New paint and carpet. Newer windows. AC . Kitchen with dining area-Bring your appliances- Full living and Dining room-Private fenced backyard with Shed. Basement just all repainted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitmer-Trilby
1 Unit Available
1639 Primrose Ave
1639 Primrose Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Cottage with Fenced Double Lot - Cute 3 bed/1 bath cottage on a fenced double lot with detached garage and carport. Large master bedroom and spacious kitchen with dishwasher make this home ideal. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
4109 Packard Road
4109 Packard Road, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Must See Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath on Packard for Rent In Five Points Area - This Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home at 4109 Packard in the Five Points Area of Toledo Is A Must See! Newer Vinyl Flooring Throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Toledo
1 Unit Available
1306 Ellis
1306 Ellis Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$715
1519 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath East Side on Ellis - This 1,519 SqFt 3 bed 1 bath East side special has hardwood floors throughout! The sun room is perfect for enjoying the warm days of summer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
330 e lake street
330 East Lake Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$740
1300 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath one block off Manhattan in north Toledo. Large front porch (new outdoor carpet coming soon), High ceilings and walnut hardwood in the big living room with attached parlor and dining room with built in buffet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3813 Torrance Drive
3813 Torrance Drive, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
1254 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * Central air * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lagrange
1 Unit Available
3333 Mulberry St
3333 Mulberry Street, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$735
709 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Five Points - Library Village
1 Unit Available
3526 Watson Avenue (NEW)
3526 Watson Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1166 sqft
Three bedroom with one bathroom single-family home for rent. Many features throughout. Some of the bonus features include: * Completely remodeled * New floors throughout * Fresh paint To apply, please visit www.laplanterealestate.com.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
TOTCO
1 Unit Available
2477 FRANKLIN
2477 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1252 sqft
North Side Home - 3 bed 1 bath Living room, dining room. Kitchen. North side of Toledo. No Pets. APPLICAINT REQUIREMENTS: Monthly house hold income needs to be at least 3 times the rent. No evictions or restitution's in the last 5 years.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Side
1 Unit Available
886 National Ave
886 National Avenue, Toledo, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
2144 sqft
Hop Into a Bigger House! - Looking for a bigger place? Check the sqft! Located Near Everywhere your needs. Welcome your mornings through the glass front porch, cozy up on the carpeted floors and enjoy your new kitchen style full of drawers.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ottawa
1 Unit Available
1912 Perth St
1912 Perth Street, Toledo, OH
House for rent - Property Id: 185541 Text/Phone: 414-617-0923 Email: propertiesAMAM@gmail.com located in a very good neighborhood. House inside is painted last week. Completely New bathroom. Ready to move in.

June 2020 Toledo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Toledo Rent Report. Toledo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Toledo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Toledo rents increased slightly over the past month

Toledo rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Toledo stand at $595 for a one-bedroom apartment and $778 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Toledo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Toledo, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Toledo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Toledo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Toledo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Toledo's median two-bedroom rent of $778 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Toledo.
    • While rents in Toledo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Toledo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Toledo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

