745 Brady Avenue

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house

Located on Brady Avenue, within walking distance of Franciscan University

The house has hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedroom

The garage is detached

There is a back porch/patio area

This house is eligible to be rented out as either a one year lease for $900 down $900 a month

Or

It can be rented out for a one year lease from students for $1050 deposit $1050 a month with no more than 3 students housing. All tenants must sign, the amount per month does not change for students.

Utilities are not included

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis

A refrigerator and stove are included

Washer and dryer hook ups are available in basement

Please feel free to contact us

Applications are online at

https://southbendmgmt.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

