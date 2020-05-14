745 Brady Avenue

Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house
Located on Brady Avenue, within walking distance of Franciscan University
The house has hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedroom
The garage is detached
There is a back porch/patio area
This house is eligible to be rented out as either a one year lease for $900 down $900 a month
Or
It can be rented out for a one year lease from students for $1050 deposit $1050 a month with no more than 3 students housing. All tenants must sign, the amount per month does not change for students.
Utilities are not included
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis
A refrigerator and stove are included
Washer and dryer hook ups are available in basement
Please feel free to contact us
Applications are online at
https://southbendmgmt.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
