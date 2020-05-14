All apartments in Steubenville
745 Brady Avenue

745 Brady Avenue · (740) 346-8887
Location

745 Brady Avenue, Steubenville, OH 43952

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house
Located on Brady Avenue, within walking distance of Franciscan University
The house has hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedroom
The garage is detached
There is a back porch/patio area
This house is eligible to be rented out as either a one year lease for $900 down $900 a month
Or
It can be rented out for a one year lease from students for $1050 deposit $1050 a month with no more than 3 students housing. All tenants must sign, the amount per month does not change for students.
Utilities are not included
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis
A refrigerator and stove are included
Washer and dryer hook ups are available in basement
Please feel free to contact us
Applications are online at
https://southbendmgmt.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

