Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Updated Bathroom and Kitchen!!! Enjoy this two story condo with a single car garage. Indoor access to the garage and private laundry area. Master and 2nd bedrooms are on the second floor. Large living room and kitchen/dining area on the first floor. Rear balcony and view is ideal for grilling. Call or email to get a tour today.

Additional off road parking in the back.