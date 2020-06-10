All apartments in Steubenville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1204 Ridge Ave A

1204 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Ridge Avenue, Steubenville, OH 43952

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$693 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296497

1204 Ridge Ave., Steubenville, OH 43952
3 beds 1 bath 1938 sq ft Lot size Sq feet 5227
There is a small lawn and a detached garage

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$693.68 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $65,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296497
Property Id 296497

(RLNE5841852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

