Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
community garden
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
tennis court
Nestled in a scenic, residential area of Parma, and less than 20 minutes from Cleveland's prime attractions and nightlife, The Regency offers an abundance of amenities. Step inside, where residents enjoy their newly remodeled, elegant, two-story lobbies and the upbeat atmosphere of active lifestyles. Within walking distance of the community, experience the lush landscape of the Ridgewood Golf Course . . .
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water