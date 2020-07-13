All apartments in Parma
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Regency

6841 Day Dr · (440) 703-8079
Location

6841 Day Dr, Parma, OH 44129
Parma

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 706B · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 127C · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 617A · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 427A · Avail. now

$1,121

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Regency.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
community garden
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
tennis court
Nestled in a scenic, residential area of Parma, and less than 20 minutes from Cleveland's prime attractions and nightlife, The Regency offers an abundance of amenities. Step inside, where residents enjoy their newly remodeled, elegant, two-story lobbies and the upbeat atmosphere of active lifestyles. Within walking distance of the community, experience the lush landscape of the Ridgewood Golf Course . . .

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $35 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per cat – up to two
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25 per month cat – up to two
restrictions: Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit (4x5): included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Regency have any available units?
The Regency has 6 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Regency have?
Some of The Regency's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Regency currently offering any rent specials?
The Regency is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Regency pet-friendly?
Yes, The Regency is pet friendly.
Does The Regency offer parking?
Yes, The Regency offers parking.
Does The Regency have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Regency does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Regency have a pool?
Yes, The Regency has a pool.
Does The Regency have accessible units?
No, The Regency does not have accessible units.
Does The Regency have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Regency has units with dishwashers.
Does The Regency have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Regency has units with air conditioning.
