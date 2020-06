Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Joshua Landing serves residents 62 and older and offers 1 and 2-bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Minford, Ohio. The spacious apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios. Our community is tobacco-free and features a laundry facility, clubhouse, and more. Joshua Landing is 20-minutes from Route 23 and 5-minutes from shopping and dining. Contact us to speak with our friendly local staff and find out how you can make Joshua Landing your new home!



