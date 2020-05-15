All apartments in Cortland
Find more places like 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cortland, OH
/
1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:14 AM

1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104

1000 Liberty Boulevard · (330) 883-1103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1000 Liberty Boulevard, Cortland, OH 44410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 2 bed apartment. Brand new everything! Amana appliances new, new flooring, counters, cupboards, and bathroom vanities! Walk in master bedroom closet, spacious master bedroom, and a cozy second bedroom with closet. All utilities included except electric. Plenty of apartments to go around! Come in and visit us, conveniently located on state route 46 in Cortland! Credit and background check required
Modern on Pauni formally known as Pauni Apartments located just on the outside of the cortland city heading towards Mecca circle State Route 88. Located within walking distance to Mosquito Lake Turkey Run trail. Great scenery, small drive off main road and plenty of green grass to let the kids loose! Great community that's closely knit! We have a fantastic history of resident retention, and we look forward to having you in our community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 have any available units?
1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 have?
Some of 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cortland.
Does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 does offer parking.
Does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 have a pool?
No, 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHPainesville, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH
Niles, OHWilloughby Hills, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHMayfield, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHGirard, OH
McDonald, OHYoungstown, OHAustintown, OHCampbell, OHNew Castle, PAChagrin Falls, OHMoreland Hills, OHTwinsburg, OHRochester, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentLake Erie College
University of Akron Main Campus
Malone University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity