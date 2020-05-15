1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Updated 2 bed apartment. Brand new everything! Amana appliances new, new flooring, counters, cupboards, and bathroom vanities! Walk in master bedroom closet, spacious master bedroom, and a cozy second bedroom with closet. All utilities included except electric. Plenty of apartments to go around! Come in and visit us, conveniently located on state route 46 in Cortland! Credit and background check required

Modern on Pauni formally known as Pauni Apartments located just on the outside of the cortland city heading towards Mecca circle State Route 88. Located within walking distance to Mosquito Lake Turkey Run trail. Great scenery, small drive off main road and plenty of green grass to let the kids loose! Great community that's closely knit! We have a fantastic history of resident retention, and we look forward to having you in our community!