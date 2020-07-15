/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:09 PM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bridgetown, OH
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown North
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
1 of 31
Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3020 BAILEY
3020 Bailey Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
BRIDGETOWN - Updated, open concept 3 bed ranch. - BRIDGETOWN - 3bed 1.5 ba 2 car garage. Freshly updated open concept ranch. Granite counters. finished basment. green private backyard. (RLNE5917201)
Results within 1 mile of Bridgetown
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 ALLVIEW
3604 Allview Cir, Cincinnati, OH
WESTWOOD - TOTALLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM CAPE COD WITH LOADS OF UPDATES! - Call this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod home! With a well renovated kitchen, all new flooring & fresh paint, 2nd floor bath remodel.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3498 Hader Avenue,
3498 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
3498 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3498 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 5 miles of Bridgetown
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Montana Valley Apartments
2678 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, exposed brick walls and plenty of storage space. Pool and playground in complex. These apartments are situated next to the Mt. Airy Forest. Nearby Western Hills Plaza offers convenient shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
275 Ihle Drive,
275 Ihle Drive, Delhi Hills, OH
Ihle 275 4BR/2.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
856 GILCREST
856 Gilcrest Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
972 sqft
DElhi - WELL MAINTAINED BRICK RANCH ON CUL DE SAC - Nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, vinyl windows and glass block. (RLNE5899959)
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3703 Cass Avenue,
3703 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3703 Cass Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
208 Greenwell Avenue
208 Greenwell Avenue, Delhi Hills, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1804 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Cumminsville
3811 Cass Avenue,
3811 Cass Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1846 sqft
3811 Cass Avenue, Available 07/17/20 3811 Cass Ave 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Westwood
2359 Iroll Avenue
2359 Iroll Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1319 sqft
This beautiful, freshly painted rental home in Westwood has 3 beds & 1 updated bath, a new garage door, new carpet, and stainless steel appliances. Don't miss this one!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3490 Hader Avenue,
3490 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
3490 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3490 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Monfort Heights South
3496 Hader Avenue,
3496 Hader Avenue, Monfort Heights, OH
3496 Hader Avenue, Available 08/28/20 3496 Hader Ave 4BR/2.
Results within 10 miles of Bridgetown
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,172
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
3 Units Available
Burlington
South Pointe
6032 S Pointe Dr, Burlington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Come experience a lifestyle of convenience and affordability at South Pointe. South Pointe offers a quiet tucked away setting, yet is only minutes from shopping, restaurants and convenient access to I-75 and I-275.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
20 Units Available
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
96 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
