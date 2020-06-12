/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northbrook, OH
1 of 8
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 22
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
2798 Hazelton Court
2798 Hazelton Court, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 2
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
3037 Wheatfield Drive
3037 Wheatfield Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 8
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
3156 Glenaire Dr
3156 Glenaire Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
This home has sparkling hardwood floors, fluffy carpet in the bedrooms, newer appliances in the kitchen, lots of yard space, an extra sitting room, the list goes on! Open house dates: Sunday, 3/15 12:30-1:30 Tuesday 3/17 1:30-2:15 Thursday 3/19
Results within 1 mile of Northbrook
1 of 10
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Mount Healthy Heights
1 Unit Available
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 2
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
3628 Sweetwood Court
3628 Sweetwood Court, Northgate, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 10
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Mount Healthy Heights
1 Unit Available
2573 Merriway Lane
2573 Merriway Lane, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1073 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Mount Healthy
10 Units Available
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1276 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1198 West Way,
1198 West Way, Cincinnati, OH
1198 West Way, Available 06/19/20 1198 West Way 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Healthy
1 Unit Available
1425 Van Fleet Ave
1425 Van Fleet Avenue, Mount Healthy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1085 sqft
1425 Van Fleet Ave Available 06/15/20 Mt Health cul-de-sac - Nice cape cod on a dead end street. Large yard. Hardwood floors; fresh and clean. Full basement for storage or extra room. (RLNE5184047)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
1833 Sterling Ave
1833 Sterling Avenue, North College Hill, OH
North College Hill near the playground - Cozy 4 BR/2A cape cod on quiet street. Fabulous neighbors, fenced in yard. Hardwood floors and basement are nice touches. WWW.WhamProperties.com for a FREE rental app. (RLNE3498508)
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
5825 Glenview Avenue
5825 Glenview Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Endless space with Victorian elegance! Features 6 large bedrooms, gleaming hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters & exposed brick, updated baths, 4 marble fireplaces and 2nd floor laundry room all on wooded 1.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1364 Karahill Drive
1364 Karahill Drive, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Finneytown
1 Unit Available
8617 Melody Lane
8617 Melody Lane, Finneytown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1405 sqft
For Lease! Quaint 3 br 1.5 bath cape cod w/new laminate flooring, updated eat in kitchen w/large full basement that could be used as a recreation room off the laundry area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
4417 Colerain Avenue
4417 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Full unfinished basement with W/D hookups. Tenant will pay all utilities. On the bus line. Owner is accepting assistance.
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
750 Danbury Road
750 Danbury Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
New Burlington
1 Unit Available
10907 Maplehill Drive
10907 Maplehill Drive, New Burlington, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 2
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
650 Crenshaw Lane
650 Crenshaw Lane, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1534 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1881 Doral Drive,
1881 Doral Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
1881 Doral 3BR/3BA (Fairfield) - This beautiful split-level home has 3BR/3BA, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, dining room, w/d hookup, spacious living area with fireplace, basement, and 2 car attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Northbrook
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Paddock Hills
6 Units Available
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1209 sqft
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.