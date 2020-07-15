Apartment List
17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Boardman, OH

Finding an apartment in Boardman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.

71 Woodrow Ave
71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home.

756 Nellbert Ln
756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1805 sqft
Huge Family room with a fire place. This home will surprise you when you look inside. It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance.
Results within 1 mile of Boardman

Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Boardman

College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.

Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.

Kimberly Acres
5411 Willow Crest
5411 Willow Crest Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
5411 Willowcrest - Beautiful ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has new hardwood floors and carpeting to add to the beauty of this house. There is a built in vanity in the master bedroom for added convenience.

North Heights
262 granada ave
262 Granada Avenue, Youngstown, OH
4 Bedrooms
$900
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious house for rent near YSU and Downtown. - Property Id: 319893 Cape Cod located in Youngstown's beautiful Historic Distract. Newly Renovated Kitchen, Bathroom and Bedrooms. Fenced in back yard with a two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Boardman

129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.

3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.

725 Robbins Ave - Open House Sunday, July 5th 1:00--2:00
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,100
2500 sqft
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.

306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.

2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.

115 E. Montrose
115 East Montrose Street, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
115 E. Montrose Available 08/01/20 115 E. Montrose - Beautiful 2 bedroom home located at 115 E. Montose in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has updates throughout and a private back patio.

912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.

207 E. Broadway
207 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
207 E. Broadway - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Girard, Ohio. There is a beautiful patio off the front of the unit with private front entrances. Laundry is located in the unit and all kitchen appliances are supplied.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Boardman, OH

Finding an apartment in Boardman that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

