Last updated July 21 2020 at 11:58 PM

12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Westhampton, NY

Furnished apartments in Westhampton can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
726 Ent Ave
726 Ent Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Private,Beautifully furnished 3 BR,2 newly tiled Full Bath Home w/Modern white kitchen,Living Room w/Vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, Wood Burning FP and Dining Area. Screened Sun Room overlooking hydrangea garden.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
99 Whippoorwill Lane
99 Whippoorwill Lane, East Quogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
3508 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3 Bath completely updated Post Modern is the perfect Hampton's getaway.
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2840 sqft
AUGUST available $15,000 for the month 8/1/ to 8/31. Leave the dog days of August behind and kick back.and relax on a private bay beach.
Results within 10 miles of Westhampton

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Avenue
202 Washington Avenue, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
23 Old Canoe Place
23 Old Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary Ranch 2 plus bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, Fully furnished inside and outside in excellent condition. Circular driveway, storage in basement. Utilities not included during winter rental.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
24 Dune Road
24 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
This lovely furnished home located on Shinnecock bay and short walk to the Beach across the street. This home has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, and eat in kitchen, plus sliding door access to a large wrap around porch.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
3 Harbor Rd
3 Harbor Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Large sprawling ranch in Old Harbor Colony. Fully Furnished. Available for winter rental or year round.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
62 Canoe Place
62 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,300
Mint Condition. Fully Furnished 2-BR, 1-Bath Condo w/Bayside Pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Canoe Place
8 Canoe Place Landing, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
2145 sqft
Imagine, sun, sand and surf, without worry or care. Get away from it all, but be close to everything you desire. Sound like a dream? Welcome to Canoe Place Landing, your East End oasis.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
202 Washington Ave
202 Washington Ave, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1584 sqft
Country Chic North Fork rental in quaint hamlet of South Jamesport very near beautiful bay beaches, marina, restaurants and shops. Adorable 3 bedroom, 2bath beach house with newly furnished interior, sunny open floor plan and bright hardwood floors.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Westhampton, NY

Furnished apartments in Westhampton can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Westhampton as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

