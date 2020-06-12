Apartment List
/
NY
/
westhampton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Westhampton, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westhampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3446 sqft
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
32 White Oak Ln
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Recently renovated ranch home with open floor plan - wood floors throughout - master bedroom suite - jr. master suite and two additional guest bedrooms and bath. Property also includes a heated gunite pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
128 Main Street 128
128 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated in the Heart of The Village of Westhampton Beach Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
888 Pond View Rd
888 Pond View Road, Riverhead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautifully Renovated Waterfront Farm Ranch Nestled on over 1/2 Acre of Lush Grounds.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
280 Newton Avenue
280 Newton Avenue, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1300 sqft
Newly renovated multi-family home features Living Room with Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two full baths.
Results within 10 miles of Westhampton

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
63 Kirby Lane
63 Kirby Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1400 sqft
Jamesport Beach House - Property Id: 286480 Relax at our Kirby home located in a Beach community with private beach access on a quiet dead end road.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Sea Crest Drive
1 Seacrest Dr, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
14 W Argonne Rd
14 Argonne Rd W, Hampton Bays, NY
1 Bedroom
$7,500
This Immaculate Easy Care one Story Home is conveniently located Close to Train, Jitney, Shopping, & Library. And is close to Ocean & Bay beaches.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westhampton, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westhampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Westhampton 2 BedroomsWesthampton 2 BedroomsWesthampton 3 BedroomsWesthampton 3 BedroomsWesthampton Apartments with BalconyWesthampton Apartments with Balcony
Westhampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWesthampton Apartments with ParkingWesthampton Apartments with ParkingWesthampton Apartments with PoolWesthampton Apartments with Pool
Westhampton Apartments with Washer-DryerWesthampton Apartments with Washer-DryerWesthampton Furnished ApartmentsWesthampton Luxury PlacesWesthampton Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTStratford, CT
Shelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CT
Groton, CTGreenport West, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
United States Coast Guard Academy