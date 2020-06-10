/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westhampton, NY
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$40,000
1400 sqft
Located In The Village of Westhampton Beach this 1400sf Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Finished Basement, Laundry Room, decking and a Balcony.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
128 Main Street 128
128 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated in the Heart of The Village of Westhampton Beach Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Main Street 115
115 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2 bedroom 1 bathroom in this brand new building overlooking Main St in the heart of Westhampton Beach Village
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Flanders
1 Unit Available
79 June Avenue
79 June Avenue, Flanders, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
560 sqft
Small Cottage for 1-2 people in Bay View Pines Beach Community - Cozy 560 sq ft 2 Bedroom Cottage with unobstructed view of Goose Creek. Low maintenance property maintained by owner, natural gas heat, beautiful landscaping.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
280 Newton Avenue
280 Newton Avenue, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1300 sqft
Newly renovated multi-family home features Living Room with Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two full baths.
Results within 10 miles of Westhampton
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
11 Oakhurst Road
11 Oakhurst Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$45,000
1000 sqft
Waterfront beauty on Peconic Bay. Perfect summer retreat. Great for all of your water toys. Close to Meschutt Beach. Amazing sunsets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
62 Canoe Place
62 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,800
Mint Condition. Fully Furnished 2-BR, 1-Bath Condo w/Bayside Pool.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Manorville
1 Unit Available
402 Village Circle
402 Village Circle North, Manorville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly Renovated. All New Appliances. New Flooring. New Bathrooms. Sun Filled Screened in porch. Club House. Gated Community. Vineyards Close by. Easy Access to North and South Fork . 55 and older Community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
13 Shawnee Street
13 Shawnee Street, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
There are two similar units available. This is all brand new construction and furniture. The duplex's have never been lived in and the furniture is new. Open bay front with large deck and your own private beach in the backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
6 Penny A Ln
6 Penny Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Come enjoy this magnificent all renovated cottage on the water with a pool just minutes away from the beach and restaurants. Skylights provide fantastic natural lighting, 2 Bedrooms beautiful bathroom, central air. You deserve the life of luxury
