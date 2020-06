Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking internet access

Elizabeth Square is a subsidized, six story Apartment Complex catering to those over the age of 62, disabled or handicapped. Here your independence is respected; residents live in dignity, in a congenial atmosphere with others with similar interests, exploring new hobbies, pursuits and habits of creativity.



(RLNE1486699)