Apartment List
/
NY
/
sands point
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Sands Point, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Sands Point
1 Unit Available
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Results within 1 mile of Sands Point

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
4 N Marwood Road
4 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Bright & Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Duplex on a park like street! Oversized LR/DR Combo with wood burning fireplace. High Ceilings, hardwood floors. Deck & Backyard. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, cathedral vaulted ceiling.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2007 sqft
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
52 Sagamore Hill Drive
52 Sagamore Hill Drive, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Fabulous Ranch In Waterfront Community, Hosting An Open Floor Plan With Large Center Island, 3 Bedrms, 2 Baths, PlayRm, Office, Deck, Cac & Garage . Manhasset Isles CA Has Dock, Beach & Mooring With Membership Fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
24 Manhasset Avenue
24 Manhasset Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful oversized 2 bedroom 2 Bath with private entrance and private large balcony, Living Room, Dining Room, washer and dryer in unit. Pet friendly with landlord approval.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Baxter Estates
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street
125 Main Street, Baxter Estates, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
No Board Approval. Large 2 Bedroom Unit W/ Private Terrace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
Results within 5 miles of Sands Point
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Downtown New Rochelle
33 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,552
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,295
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glen Cove
47 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
18 Woodland Avenue
18 Woodland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the Residence Park neighborhood. This apartment features recently renovated kitchen and Bath. This apartment also includes parking for 1 car-off street as well as a private deck space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5151 sqft
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Residence Park
1 Unit Available
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1525 sqft
Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2277 sqft
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
41 Whitewood Avenue
41 Whitewood Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
850 sqft
Just Finished and Masterfully Renovated, this compact home is unlike any other. Gutted to the studs and rebuilt, everything inside is new again.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial with 4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3300 sqft
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sands Point, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sands Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sands Point 3 BedroomsSands Point Apartments with BalconySands Point Apartments with Garage
Sands Point Apartments with ParkingSands Point Apartments with Pool
Sands Point Apartments with Washer-DryerSands Point Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYOceanside, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NY
Irvington, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYRoslyn, NYEast Meadow, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSyosset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology