Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:17 PM

15 East Pointe Drive

15 E Pointe Dr · (607) 257-0666
Location

15 E Pointe Dr, Lansing, NY 14850

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Welcome to East Pointe Apartments - luxury living just minutes to Downtown Ithaca! 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans available with foyers, patios, open living, and master suites. Each unit features a walk-up garden entrance and private garage. Close to shopping, dining, parks, schools, and travel! Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and free high-speed internet and cable. Property features a sparkling swimming pool, lush gardens, private fitness facility, and a community building with gathering great room. Define YOUR lifestyle at East Pointe Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 East Pointe Drive have any available units?
15 East Pointe Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 East Pointe Drive have?
Some of 15 East Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 East Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 East Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 East Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 East Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 15 East Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 East Pointe Drive does offer parking.
Does 15 East Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 East Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 East Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15 East Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 15 East Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 East Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 East Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 East Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 East Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 East Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
