15 East Pointe Drive

Welcome to East Pointe Apartments - luxury living just minutes to Downtown Ithaca! 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans available with foyers, patios, open living, and master suites. Each unit features a walk-up garden entrance and private garage. Close to shopping, dining, parks, schools, and travel! Stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, and free high-speed internet and cable. Property features a sparkling swimming pool, lush gardens, private fitness facility, and a community building with gathering great room. Define YOUR lifestyle at East Pointe Apartments!