/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:34 PM
16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenmore, NY
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
83 Parkwood Unit 3
83 Parkwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
675 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment, off street parking in the heart of Kenmore.
Results within 1 mile of Kenmore
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Paramount
1 Unit Available
1950 Sheridan Drive
1950 Sheridan Drive, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
542 sqft
Conveniently located near the 190 & 290 Expressways and within walking distance of shopping & restaurants. Apartments include: a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal & built-in A/C unit.
Results within 5 miles of Kenmore
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
443 Linwood Ave
443 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large, Beautiful One Bedroom in Mansion - Property Id: 152592 Large, Beautiful one bedroom on 2nd floor of Mansion. Very bright and airy. Large Living room and Bedroom. Full traditional bath with footed bathtub.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bryant
1 Unit Available
240 Richmond Avenue
240 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Albright
1 Unit Available
825 Forest Avenue Avenue
825 Forest Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom third floor apartment in the Elmwood Village and steps to Delaware Park. Newer kitchen with appliances (stove, refrigerator & dishwasher). dining area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Allen
1 Unit Available
68 Irving Place
68 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Charming Allentown apartment with 1 full bedroom, 1 bath, with possible second bedroom, office space, dressing room or second floor den. Completely separate entrance and basement with laundry in basement. Utilities not included, no pets please.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Bryant
1 Unit Available
77 Richmond Avenue - 2
77 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Beautiful spacious first floor apartment in great location. Tons of charm in this large one bedroom unit. Hardwoods throughout. All new windows.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
725 WEST FERRY Avenue
725 West Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
LIVE IN AN OLD MANSION WITH MODERN UPDATES, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF ELMWOOD VILLAGE, WALK TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, THE LEXINGTON CO-OP, FARMERS MARKET, NOTE THE OLD WORLD FEEL OF THE LIVING ROOM, MODERN KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, GREAT
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1353 Eggert Road Road
1353 Eggert Road, Eggertsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Adorable one bedroom furnished apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, extra bonus area used as office. Tons of closet space and storage. Newer apartment size appliances. One off street parking space, small upper porch overlooking park-like yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
LaSalle
1 Unit Available
3382 Bailey Avenue
3382 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
1 bed 1 bath near UB South on Lisbon and Bailey. Heating/Water/Hot Water included. Request an application today. 1st month and security due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for Cooking Gas and Electric. Refrigerator and Stove Provided.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Allen
1 Unit Available
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street
19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Allen
1 Unit Available
451 Franklin Street
451 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Dramatic, bi-level 1 BR apartment in historic Allentown, steps to the Medical Campus and Metrorail.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
764 sqft
London Towne has one bedroom apartments located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB’s North Campus as well as the 290 & 990 Expressways. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.
Results within 10 miles of Kenmore
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Seneca
1 Unit Available
75 Unger Ave LOWER
75 Unger Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
COMFY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 227550 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
1 of 1
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
105 Deer Lakes
105 Deer Run, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1000 sqft
Equivalent Units Available.