patio / balcony parking microwave internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch. There are actually 3 bedrooms in the apartment, but can only be occupied by a family or 2 unrelated people. It is located on a nice Fall Creek street close to schools and downtown. Free off street parking is available. The owners operate these apartments, not a property manager. We are very flexible, available and willing to help tenants. To ask questions or to schedule a tour, call Tom at 607-227-3153.



