Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom

702 North Aurora Street · (607) 227-3153
Location

702 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom · Avail. Aug 1

$1,320

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch. There are actually 3 bedrooms in the apartment, but can only be occupied by a family or 2 unrelated people. It is located on a nice Fall Creek street close to schools and downtown. Free off street parking is available. The owners operate these apartments, not a property manager. We are very flexible, available and willing to help tenants. To ask questions or to schedule a tour, call Tom at 607-227-3153.

(RLNE5493325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom have any available units?
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom have?
Some of Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom currently offering any rent specials?
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom pet-friendly?
No, Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom offer parking?
Yes, Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom does offer parking.
Does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom have units with washers and dryers?
No, Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom have a pool?
No, Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom does not have a pool.
Does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom have accessible units?
No, Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom does not have accessible units.
Does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom have units with dishwashers?
No, Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom have units with air conditioning?
No, Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom does not have units with air conditioning.
