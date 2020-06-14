All apartments in Ithaca
Chauncey's Place

204 North Geneva Street · (908) 787-6710
Location

204 North Geneva Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit Chauncey's Place · Avail. Aug 1

$765

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Chauncey's Place Available 08/01/20 Semi-cooperative living downtown. A community of grad students and young professionals, in a bright, spacious and beautiful Victorian House downtown. Furnished, with 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a spare room for guests. The rent is $765/person and includes all utilities and high-speed internet. Conveniently located 2 blocks from the Commons and the 10 bus making it an easy ride to Ithaca or Cornell&rsquo;s campus.

The high-style 1835 house has been recently restored and retains historic moldings, fireplace mantels and brass Victorian chandeliers. There are refinished oak floors throughout, huge Victorian windows with new energy-efficient interior storm windows, individually-controlled heat and AC in each room, and solar panels on the roof. The kitchen and bathrooms are brand new. The latter feature oversized tub-showers and heated tile floors.

The new gourmet kitchen is designed for serious cooking: walk-in pantry, two refrigerators (44 cubic feet total), granite counters by the stove; six-foot maple butcher-block with dishwasher; stainless counters by the original porcelain farm sink. Self-cleaning convection oven and gas stove. Near the kitchen are new front-loading laundry machines (with steam dryer so you never have to iron). The house comes with a private fenced-in backyard, as well as furnished back and front porches, where there is plenty of room for gardening and barbecuing.

Other common spaces include the 18-foot-long dining room with built-in cabinets and large communal dining table, a living room with baby grand piano, foyer, lounge with dry bar, a guest bedroom, a large attic and full basement. The seven spacious bedrooms all have either king or queen beds (Leesa mattresses 1-3 years old) and are furnished with a mix of antiques and modern pieces. Each room has plenty of closet space and extra storage space around the house.

The house is semi-cooperative, with opportunities to be social and independent. We like to host occasiona

(RLNE5694323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

