Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Ithaca, NY with balcony

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1061 sqft
Close to the historic Ithaca Conservatory of Music and the State Theatre of Ithaca. Luxurious amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include e-lounge and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 STEWART AVE # 2
110 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A lovely 2 bedroom apt. on 2nd floor. Hardwood in bedrooms. Lots of closet space. Nice porch off of kitchen. $150.00 one time trash fee for weekly removal. House is very well maintained. Fully furnished. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5800114)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
311 Elmwood Ave # 1
311 Elmwood Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
Beautiful spacious apartment. Great for 2 people / couple. Rate on request for 2 people. Hard wood floors, lots of windows. This house is very quiet. Only 5 one bedroom apartments through out. Laundry in the basement for the use of tenants only.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Cook Street
109 Cook Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,200
Flexible Lease Start Date. Apartment comprehensively furnished with appliances , dishes , cookware, utensils etc. Rent includes Non-coin Laundry in building.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520-522 LINN ST.
520 Linn St, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
522 Linn St. City of Ithaca, 2 Bedrooms Plus Study Georgeous Solar Apartment in the Fall Creek Neighborhood, 1/2 Block from Fall Creek School, Very Convenient to Cornell University.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
128 W. Falls St
128 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Original unique bungalow arts and crafts design -15 minute walk to the Cornell campus and 3 blocks from Ithaca High School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
712
206 North Quarry Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building - Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Cornell St
211 Cornell Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1300 sqft
One Block to Cornell - Quiet Neighborhood - Large Apartment $2,499/mo Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Available for a mid June move in, this large Fall Creek apartment is so adorable! It is spacious with 1 bedroom plus a den or office area. The apartment has it's own exterior entrance option, it is on the second floor too.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Chauncey's Place
204 North Geneva Street, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$765
5000 sqft
Chauncey's Place Available 08/01/20 Semi-cooperative living downtown. A community of grad students and young professionals, in a bright, spacious and beautiful Victorian House downtown.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Chez Mm
308 W State St, Ithaca, NY
6 Bedrooms
$650
2800 sqft
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez M&eacute;m&eacute;: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property.

1 of 123

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Zinck's Place
420 East State Street, Ithaca, NY
5 Bedrooms
$735
2700 sqft
420 E State St. Available 08/01/20 This is a professional-graduate co-op house is a great location just off the Commons. There are two rooms opening up in the 5-bedroom, 3-bath house. House is furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 S. Aurora St.
809 South Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
809 S. Aurora St Available 08/05/20 Now available as a 10 month lease from August 5, 2020 till June 5, 2021. Just $400.00 per person, per month, with a signed ten month lease. If needed lease can be extended to 12 months.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom
702 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large Fall Creek 2 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 This is a huge apartment that has separate dining room. It is a very bright apartment with a nice front porch and yard. It also has a back porch.
Results within 1 mile of Ithaca

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
Results within 5 miles of Ithaca

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
257 Iradell Rd
257 Iradell Road, Tompkins County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Arts & Crafts BungalowIthaca/Trumansburg - Property Id: 289874 Charming 1940's Arts and Crafts style home for rent. Located 2 miles from the hospital on Iradell road almost exactly halfway between Trumansburg and Ithaca.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Big 1 Bedroom apartment, plus extra study room, available near Cornell in Ithaca, NY (Ellis Hollow Neighborhood)
1283 Ellis Hollow Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Townhouse style apartment with 2 separate rooms upstairs and living room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs. Patio off of back kitchen door. Nice big yard. Reasonable utilities (efficient natural gas heat) average $85/month.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Snyder Hill Rd Apt-A Ithaca NY 14850
219 Snyder Hill Road, East Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Three bedroom Apartment ($1,600 + Utilities)/ 12 months lease term in Ithaca, NY at 219 Snyder Hill Rd - AptA from June-1-2020. The apartment has it's own dishwasher, laundry washer/dryer and a backyard and a garage. Closet and storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Large Lansing 4 bed-2.5 bath Home with yard.
39 Ridge Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Huge Home with optional garage located a minute away from Lansing Schools and just minutes from a great grocery store and beautiful Meyers Park located on Cayuga Lake! -4 Bedroom with 2 1/2 baths ( Master

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
790 Hanshaw Rd
790 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 215784 Two bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Cayuga Heights. Fully furnished. Large living room, good sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen. All utilities included. Off street parking, private entrance, front porch.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 East Pointe Drive
15 E Pointe Dr, Lansing, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1093 sqft
Welcome to East Pointe Apartments - luxury living just minutes to Downtown Ithaca! 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans available with foyers, patios, open living, and master suites. Each unit features a walk-up garden entrance and private garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ithaca, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ithaca renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

