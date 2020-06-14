15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ithaca, NY

/
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
$1,100
Available for a mid June move in, this large Fall Creek apartment is so adorable! It is spacious with 1 bedroom plus a den or office area. The apartment has it's own exterior entrance option, it is on the second floor too.
311 Elmwood Ave # 1
311 Elmwood Ave, Ithaca, NY
$1,390
Beautiful spacious apartment. Great for 2 people / couple. Rate on request for 2 people. Hard wood floors, lots of windows. This house is very quiet. Only 5 one bedroom apartments through out. Laundry in the basement for the use of tenants only.
127 College Avenue
127 College Ave, Ithaca, NY
$1,000
***Assigned Permitted Parking in Collegetown*** Standard lot parking $1000. Available starting June 1st. Snow removal included. (RLNE5694334)
Rooms for Rent Best Location Central Collegetown
301 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
$850
Large room for rent on the first floor of our Victorian house for $910 per month (includes all utilities). It has two tall sash windows and 10 foot ceilings. It is a corner room at the back of the house near the kitchen and bathroom.
712
206 North Quarry Street, Ithaca, NY
$1,175
Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building - Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.
North Campus Student House
202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY
$700
600 sqft
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner.
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
$1,325
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 bedroom apartment in Ithaca. Great view! hardwood floors, coverd parking
908 Danby Road, South Hill, NY
$875
1 bedroom apartment with great view and covered parking. yard with ardening possible. Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom apartment. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, covered parking, yard with gardening possibilities. Near bus line.
Cayuga Heights 5
107 Cayuga Heights Rd, Cayuga Heights, NY
$1,150
Cayuga Heights 5 Available 08/01/20 One bedroom. Hardwood floors. Charming living room, granite and ceramic tiled kitchen. Stainless steel stove with stainless steel microwave above and SS fridge. Marble and ceramic tiled bath with tub.
1046 Danby Rd.
1046 Danby Road, South Hill, NY
$1,000
980 sqft
3D Tour Link - https://youriguide.com/2_1046_danby_rd_ithaca_ny Short Term Lease - Now until October 1, 2020 - I can be flexible with beginning and end dates. Utilities Included! Fully Furnished Rent - $1,000.00 Security Deposit is $1,000.
1 Bedroom, Quick easy commute to campus
7 Snyder Heights, Tompkins County, NY
$975
750 sqft
Efficient 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in duplex available August 2020. Quiet wooded setting with open floor plan. Quick 4 minute drive to Cornell’s campus or easy bike ride. Groceries, dining and gym within 2 miles.
Big 1 Bedroom apartment, plus extra study room, available near Cornell in Ithaca, NY (Ellis Hollow Neighborhood)
1283 Ellis Hollow Road, Tompkins County, NY
$950
700 sqft
Townhouse style apartment with 2 separate rooms upstairs and living room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs. Patio off of back kitchen door. Nice big yard. Reasonable utilities (efficient natural gas heat) average $85/month.
Taughannock Hawk's Landing
7215 Jacksonville Road, Tompkins County, NY
$595
1800 sqft
Young Professionals: room w/waterfall, renewable energy, peaceful Available 08/01/20 Visiting Academics and Medics: Furnished Room in Beautiful House with other professionals - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell.