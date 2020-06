Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful spacious apartment. Great for 2 people / couple. Rate on request for 2 people. Hard wood floors, lots of windows. This house is very quiet. Only 5 one bedroom apartments through out. Laundry in the basement for the use of tenants only. Lovely patio and yard to enjoy warm day's. Location is terrific. Walking distance to law school 5 minutes. A must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5800133)