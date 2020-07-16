All apartments in Ithaca
216 park place
216 park place

216 Park Place · (607) 220-7913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 Park Place, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
yoga
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Cozy one bedroom apartment downtown - Property Id: 146936

A cozy newly renovated, furnished apt. perfect for one person. Located less than a block away from Washington Park, in less than 5 minutes you could walk to the Ithaca Bakery, Purity Ice Cream, Blackbird Yoga Studio, Zaza's Cucina, Red and White Cafe or Tamarind Thai - less than 10 minutes walk to commons.
The apt is in my home, which I have converted into duplex. (Apt is in the front of house)-my home is in the back. Upstairs is a bedroom w/ closet, bathroom and a washer/dryer. Downstairs there is an open kitchen/ living room.
You will be responsible for your utilities. Therefore you are in control of your heat and hot water. I'll take care of all the general maintenance myself, and come winter, I'll handle all the snow removal.
I am by trade a handyman and the home is very well cared for. While there is no dedicated parking, there is free parking on the street.
No pets allowed. I will only accept a non-smoker.
Thank you, thom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146936
Property Id 146936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 park place have any available units?
216 park place has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 park place have?
Some of 216 park place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 park place currently offering any rent specials?
216 park place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 park place pet-friendly?
No, 216 park place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does 216 park place offer parking?
Yes, 216 park place offers parking.
Does 216 park place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 park place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 park place have a pool?
No, 216 park place does not have a pool.
Does 216 park place have accessible units?
No, 216 park place does not have accessible units.
Does 216 park place have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 park place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 park place have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 park place does not have units with air conditioning.
