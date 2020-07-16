216 park place

Amenities

A cozy newly renovated, furnished apt. perfect for one person. Located less than a block away from Washington Park, in less than 5 minutes you could walk to the Ithaca Bakery, Purity Ice Cream, Blackbird Yoga Studio, Zaza's Cucina, Red and White Cafe or Tamarind Thai - less than 10 minutes walk to commons.

The apt is in my home, which I have converted into duplex. (Apt is in the front of house)-my home is in the back. Upstairs is a bedroom w/ closet, bathroom and a washer/dryer. Downstairs there is an open kitchen/ living room.

You will be responsible for your utilities. Therefore you are in control of your heat and hot water. I'll take care of all the general maintenance myself, and come winter, I'll handle all the snow removal.

I am by trade a handyman and the home is very well cared for. While there is no dedicated parking, there is free parking on the street.

No pets allowed. I will only accept a non-smoker.

Thank you, thom

