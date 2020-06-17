211 Cornell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

One Block to Cornell - Quiet Neighborhood - Large Apartment $2,499/mo Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished. 3 private bedrooms, two floors, spacious and updated kitchen, hardwood floors, big yard, private porch, 1st floor free-to-use washer and dryer (with mudroom), back hall pantry, dining room, family room, large basement, lots of storage space as well as off-street parking. Picture yourself sipping coffee before class or work enjoying the peaceful morning that only a neighborhood like Belle Sherman can offer. One flat block to Cornell’s campus. Ithaca Car Share right outside your door. One block to bus stop.



Perfectly located within the middle of everything Ithaca. Walking distance to all the hotspots. One block to Cornell, 5 to downtown and 2 to Collegetown. Ideal for graduate students and professionals who want to be close enough to everything, but not kept up at night because of it...the best of both worlds. It is also located in the Belle Sherman School (City of Ithaca) District.



If you are looking to live in an upscale neighborhood, one level block (no hills) to Cornell, and in a quiet and spacious Townhouse, then look no further! Five-minute walk to Cornell University campus and Collegetown; closest to Engineering, Hotel, Law, Business, and Vet Schools. Great for graduate students, professionals, or faculty/professors.



Fully furnished

3 private bedrooms with closets, 1 full bath (shower/tub combo), (1 new additional bathroom to be installed during lease)

Free laundry with private washer and dryer for convenience

Includes 2 free parking spots in private driveway (for 2 cars only - no rent for parking!)

Hardwood floors

Kitchen has new refrigerator and new dishwasher!

Dining room

Living room

Two private entrances with private front porch

Very large storage areas including private basement for storage

Be comfortable with a brand new, full house, forced air AC (air conditioning) for Ithaca's hot and muggy summers and forced air heat for Ithaca’s cold winters

No Pets Allowed



