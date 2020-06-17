All apartments in Ithaca
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

211 Cornell St

211 Cornell Street · (607) 220-8015
Location

211 Cornell Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit One Block to Cornell - Quiet Neighborhood - Large Apartment $2,499/mo · Avail. Aug 1

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
One Block to Cornell - Quiet Neighborhood - Large Apartment $2,499/mo Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished. 3 private bedrooms, two floors, spacious and updated kitchen, hardwood floors, big yard, private porch, 1st floor free-to-use washer and dryer (with mudroom), back hall pantry, dining room, family room, large basement, lots of storage space as well as off-street parking. Picture yourself sipping coffee before class or work enjoying the peaceful morning that only a neighborhood like Belle Sherman can offer. One flat block to Cornell&rsquo;s campus. Ithaca Car Share right outside your door. One block to bus stop.

Perfectly located within the middle of everything Ithaca. Walking distance to all the hotspots. One block to Cornell, 5 to downtown and 2 to Collegetown. Ideal for graduate students and professionals who want to be close enough to everything, but not kept up at night because of it...the best of both worlds. It is also located in the Belle Sherman School (City of Ithaca) District.

If you are looking to live in an upscale neighborhood, one level block (no hills) to Cornell, and in a quiet and spacious Townhouse, then look no further! Five-minute walk to Cornell University campus and Collegetown; closest to Engineering, Hotel, Law, Business, and Vet Schools. Great for graduate students, professionals, or faculty/professors.

Details:

Fully furnished
3 private bedrooms with closets, 1 full bath (shower/tub combo), (1 new additional bathroom to be installed during lease)
Free laundry with private washer and dryer for convenience
Includes 2 free parking spots in private driveway (for 2 cars only - no rent for parking!)
Hardwood floors
Kitchen has new refrigerator and new dishwasher!
Dining room
Living room
Two private entrances with private front porch
Very large storage areas including private basement for storage
Be comfortable with a brand new, full house, forced air AC (air conditioning) for Ithaca's hot and muggy summers and forced air heat for Ithaca&rsquo;s cold winters
Lots of free on-street parking f

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Cornell St have any available units?
211 Cornell St has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Cornell St have?
Some of 211 Cornell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Cornell St currently offering any rent specials?
211 Cornell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Cornell St pet-friendly?
No, 211 Cornell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does 211 Cornell St offer parking?
Yes, 211 Cornell St does offer parking.
Does 211 Cornell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Cornell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Cornell St have a pool?
No, 211 Cornell St does not have a pool.
Does 211 Cornell St have accessible units?
No, 211 Cornell St does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Cornell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Cornell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Cornell St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Cornell St has units with air conditioning.
