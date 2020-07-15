Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:34 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Islandia, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.
Results within 1 mile of Islandia
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
44 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,649
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Results within 5 miles of Islandia
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated January 25 at 11:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
Results within 10 miles of Islandia
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,591
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Islip
16 Tern Court
16 Tern Court, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
Come See This Beautiful Rental Right In East Islip. This Rental Offers A Private Entrance w/ A Fenced In Patio Area, A Spacious Master Bedroom On The 2nd Floor w/ A Jacuzzi Tub And A Fire Place.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Islip
462 Kime Ave
462 Kime Avenue, West Islip, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
Beautiful redone large home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, inviting den, overlooking a deck all new appliances, garage

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

1 of 19

Last updated March 12 at 11:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Islandia, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Islandia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

