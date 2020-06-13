38 Apartments for rent in Hauppauge, NY with balcony

Hauppauge gets its name from a Native American term meaning "sweet waters" because tribes used to come here to get their drinking water from the fresh, clear springs.

It might not be the most exciting town in New York state, but Hauppauge is a great place for families. With good public schools, rock-bottom crime rates and a strong sense of community, Hauppauge has a lot to offer to people who want to settle down and enjoy the peace and quiet. And if you get bored, the bright lights of New York City are just a short train ride away from this Long Island hamlet. See more