219 Snyder Hill Rd Apt-A Ithaca NY 14850

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Three bedroom Apartment ($1,600 + Utilities)/ 12 months lease term in Ithaca, NY at 219 Snyder Hill Rd - AptA from June-1-2020. The apartment has it's own dishwasher, laundry washer/dryer and a backyard and a garage. Closet and storage space. Free Internet. Air Conditioner. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe, Close to Cornell, Cornell Vet School, Ithaca College, Ithaca Downtown, East Hill Plaza nearby, Bus Stop in front. Safe and Quiet environment. Has been a great place for the local professionals and families and graduate students.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5528032)