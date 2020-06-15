All apartments in East Ithaca
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

219 Snyder Hill Rd Apt-A Ithaca NY 14850

219 Snyder Hill Road · (607) 280-6438
Location

219 Snyder Hill Road, East Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Three Bedroom Apartment (East Hill in Ithaca) available from June-1-2020 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Three bedroom Apartment ($1,600 + Utilities)/ 12 months lease term in Ithaca, NY at 219 Snyder Hill Rd - AptA from June-1-2020. The apartment has it's own dishwasher, laundry washer/dryer and a backyard and a garage. Closet and storage space. Free Internet. Air Conditioner. Peaceful, Quiet, Safe, Close to Cornell, Cornell Vet School, Ithaca College, Ithaca Downtown, East Hill Plaza nearby, Bus Stop in front. Safe and Quiet environment. Has been a great place for the local professionals and families and graduate students.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5528032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

