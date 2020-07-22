Apartment List
/
NV
/
kingsbury
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Kingsbury, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingsbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
420 Quaking Aspen Lane
420 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.1st on a 5 month lease. Price to increase if less than 5 months. Available 7/6/20 Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsbury

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1433 Friant Dr.
1433 Friant Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
1433 Friant Dr. Available 08/01/20 Charming chalet backing gorgeous wooded meadow! - Three bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage/storage area, with 2 car off-street parking and separate laundry room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2268 Wyoming Ave
2268 Wyoming Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
2268 Wyoming Ave Available 08/21/20 One level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with 2 Car Garage - 2268 Wyoming Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA is a single family home that contains 1,350 sq ft and was built in 1975. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsbury

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1170 S Curry St
1170 South Curry Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
848 sqft
Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00 Deposit: $1,400.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2845 Tangerine
2845 Tangerine Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
2845 Tangerine Available 08/21/20 Coming Soon! Applications Now Being Accepted! - Two story home in Seeliger School District. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counter tops. 2 separate living spaces, one with a fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3371 Kitchen Dr
3371 Kitchen Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Move in ready rental house. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage near Seeliger school and shopping. Newly painted inside and outside. New plants and shrubs throughout front and backyard which is easy to maintain.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
216 ELIZABETH ST
216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This charming home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kingsbury, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kingsbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Kingsbury 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKingsbury Apartments with Parking
Kingsbury Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Sun Valley, NVIncline Village, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno