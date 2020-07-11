Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Incline Village, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Incline Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1070 TILLER DR.
1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV
Studio
$6,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
751 Tahoe Blvd. #11
751 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,300
480 sqft
Incline Village Condo: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Well maintained, clean, and bright Toepa unit. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood styled flooring in the living areas, and newer carpeting in the bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #38
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1502 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, End Unit, Remodeled and Upgraded. - Furnished: Remodeled and upgraded throughout. End-unit condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Hardwood Flooring. Fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3125 sqft
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/17/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Village Blvd. #77
144 Village Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Incline Village: McCloud Condominium. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - COMING SOON...NEW FLOORING, PAINT, AND BLINDS. Unfurnished, upstairs McCloud Condominium.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Northwood Blvd. #7
801 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
844 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Eagle Drive
567 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3406 sqft
567 Eagle Dr. - 567 Eagle Dr, 5 BD, 3.5 BA, Spacious Home in Incline. Gorgeous Lakeview. Great Neighborhood, Close to Skiing. It is 3,394 sq ft, with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Area Upstairs and a Spacious Great Room with Wet Bar Downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Incline Village

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Manzanita Terr
150 Manzanita Terrace, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2429 sqft
Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,500.00 Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant Available: Immediately Lease Term: 12 months minimum Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
216 ELIZABETH ST
216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This charming home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Incline Village, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Incline Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

