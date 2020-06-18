All apartments in Taos
1244 Sunset Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

1244 Sunset Rd

1244 Sunset Street · (575) 770-8434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1244 Sunset Street, Taos, NM 87571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MONTHLY RENT: $ 1300

SQUARE FEET: 1100

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 1

UNFURNISHED

FLOORING: Tile

YARD: Fenced in with Large Wooden Deck

HEATING: Natural Gas Radiant Floor Heat

COOLING: Ceiling Fans

PETS: Considered

EXTRAS: Centrally Located, New Appliances and Finishes

STATUS: Available Now For One Year Lease July 1st, 2020. Showings by Appointment Now.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, washer and dryer

Contact:
Michael Mulcahy
Taos Operations Manager
Landseer Management
Direct Number: 575-770-8434
208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B
Taos, NM 87571

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

