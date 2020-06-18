1244 Sunset Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

MONTHLY RENT: $ 1300



SQUARE FEET: 1100



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 1



UNFURNISHED



FLOORING: Tile



YARD: Fenced in with Large Wooden Deck



HEATING: Natural Gas Radiant Floor Heat



COOLING: Ceiling Fans



PETS: Considered



EXTRAS: Centrally Located, New Appliances and Finishes



STATUS: Available Now For One Year Lease July 1st, 2020. Showings by Appointment Now.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, washer and dryer



Contact:

Michael Mulcahy

Taos Operations Manager

Landseer Management

Direct Number: 575-770-8434

208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B

Taos, NM 87571



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!