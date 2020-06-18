1244 Sunset Rd.

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $ 1300
SQUARE FEET: 1100
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHS: 1
UNFURNISHED
FLOORING: Tile
YARD: Fenced in with Large Wooden Deck
HEATING: Natural Gas Radiant Floor Heat
COOLING: Ceiling Fans
PETS: Considered
EXTRAS: Centrally Located, New Appliances and Finishes
STATUS: Available Now For One Year Lease July 1st, 2020. Showings by Appointment Now.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, washer and dryer
Contact:
Michael Mulcahy
Taos Operations Manager
Landseer Management
Direct Number: 575-770-8434
208 Ranchitos Road, Suite B
Taos, NM 87571
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!