2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 PM
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, NJ
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
263 N 13TH PL
263 North 13th Place, Prospect Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely well maintained first floor apartment located on a quiet dead end street features two bedroom, EIK and full bath will complete your first floor.
Results within 1 mile of Prospect Park
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
299 JEFFERSON ST
299 Jefferson Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 299 JEFFERSON ST in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
92 ELLISON ST
92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
123 N MAIN ST
123 North Main Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. Kitchen with granite countertops. No pets. 2 bedroom 1 bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Northside
152 N. 3rd Street
152 North 3rd Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 N. 3rd Street in Paterson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Wrigley Park
33 Straight Street 1
33 Straight St, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/29/20 Spacious apartment near downtown area. - Property Id: 310603 Spacious apartment near downtown area with local transportation nearby. Newly renovated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Prospect Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
3 Units Available
Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
46 FLORENCE PL
46 Florence Place, Elmwood Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
!! ELMWOOD PARK'S 2 BEDROOM UNIT IS NOW AVAILABLE !! Check out this incredible rental opportunity in a residential area of Elmwood Park! This gem offers you a welcoming living room, charming kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! It is ideally
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Midland Park
345 DARTMOUTH ST
345 Dartmouth Street, Midland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in sought after Wyckoff...Large Rooms, Featuring a brand New Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back-splash, New/Updated through-out,including Paint, Floors, Recessed Lighting, Deck...
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants. Landlord will pay half of the realtor fee.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
89 ROSE PL
89 Rose Place, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 89 ROSE PL in Woodland Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
